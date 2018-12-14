Manchester and London are candidates to host the ATP World Tour Finals from 2021 after being named on a shortlist of five cities by the ATP on Friday.

Singapore, Tokyo and Turin will also be considered following a bidding process which saw more than 40 cities worldwide express an interest in hosting the season-ending tournament.

The event has been held at the O2 in London since 2009 but the ATP will decide in March next year whether to extend the city's run or take the competition somewhere new.

ATP chief executive and president Chris Kermode said the bidding process was "highly competitive" as the governing body of men's tennis prepares to make its decision.

"There's no question that London has set a very high benchmark," Kermode said. "With the final shortlist announced today, we believe we will be well-placed to determine the next exciting chapter of a tournament that has come to represent the absolute pinnacle in men's professional tennis."

The week-long Finals features the world's eight best male singles and doubles players and takes place at the tail-end of the tennis calendar in November. This year's title was won by Alexander Zverev, who shocked Novak Djokovic in the final.

Tokyo were the first hosts of the tournament in 1970 while Paris, Barcelona, Sydney and Shanghai have also held the event. New York's Madison Square Garden staged the Finals for 13 consecutive years from 1977 to 1989, its longest run at a single venue.