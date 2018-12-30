Roger Federer cruises to win at Hopman Cup

World No.3 Roger Federer has been left feeling reassured that his game is in good shape after opening his Hopman Cup campaign with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Cameron Norrie.

Federer faced three break points in his first service game, but was near perfect from that point on as he wrapped up the contest in 57 minutes at RAC Arena on Sunday night.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during day two of the 2019 Hopman Cup. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Switzerland secured the tie win over Great Britain when Belinda Bencic defeated Katie Boulter 6-2 7-6 (7-0) in the women's singles rubber.

Federer has won the past two Australian Opens, and his early-season form suggests he will again be the one to beat in the first major of 2019.

"It was very good. I came out of the blocks quick. I wasn't missing any rhythm," Federer said after his win over world No.91 Norrie.

"I'm happy in all aspects of my game that things were working - foot work, offensive play, serve, return - it was all there. It was a great match for me."

Although thrilled with his first-up performance, Federer doesn't want to get carried away just yet.

"It's still early days, but I feel like I've played some sets and points in practice, so you kind of know where you are," Federer said.

"I guess what you're seeking here is confirmation to see is everything there that you thought there was, or is there any fixing still to be done in the coming weeks. We are still learning."

Bencic and Federer are the defending Hopman Cup champions.

Federer will take on American Frances Tiafoe and Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas during his other singles ties at the mixed-teams event.

And the 37-year-old is looking forward to the mixed doubles clash with the US, where he will face off against 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams.

Norrie entered his clash with Federer riding a wave of confidence after beating world No.15 Tsitsipas in straight sets a day earlier.

Leading into his clash with Federer, Norrie described it as a boyhood dream to face the Swiss great.

But the dream quickly turned into a nightmare as Federer turned the screws on the unheralded Brit.