MELBOURNE, Australia -- Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

"Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback," the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia."

I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback. Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia, I'll miss you @AustralianOpen, but I'm happy with my progress ☺️



Happy New Year! Enjoy! 🥂🍾 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) December 31, 2018

The US Open finalist fractured his right kneecap in a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.