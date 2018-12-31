        <
          Juan Martin del Potro to miss Australian Open with knee injury

          5:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

          "Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback," the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia."

          The US Open finalist fractured his right kneecap in a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

          The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.

