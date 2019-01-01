Venus Williams overcame Victoria Azarenka in a tightly-contested first round clash between two former world No. 1's at the Auckland Classic.

American No. 6 seed Williams won the last four games to book a spot in the second round with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 triumph over two-time Australian Open champions Azarenka Tuesday.

"Tonight was not easy, maybe one of the toughest first rounds I've ever played," seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams said in her post-match on-court interview. "She has the experience, and for the first match of the year ... my goal was to get past this first round, and we need these matches going into the Australian [Open].

"I'm hoping that the next round will be fruitful for me, and I already got a goal for 2019."

No. 2 seed Julia Goerges saw off Johanna Larsson 6-0, 6-4, while third seed Su-Wei Hsieh progressed with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Polona Hercog.

Barbara Strycova defeated American Taylor Townsend 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, Kirsten Flipkens beat Sachia Vickery 6-2, 6-2 but Belgium's No. 8 seed Alison Van Uytvanck fell at the first hurdle after she retired hurt against Bibiane Schoofs.