Third-seeded Briton Kyle Edmund has suffered a shock Brisbane International second round loss to Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama.

However, sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov added to his impressive Brisbane record by bundling out Australia's John Millman and booking a quarter-final clash with Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Second seed and former U.S. Open finalist Nishikori proved too good for Denis Kudla, overcoming the American 7-5 6-2 in just 80 minutes.

But world No. 14 Edmund was not so lucky.

Despite also being fresh from a first round bye like world No. 9 Nishikori, Edmund fell 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to Uchiyama in a boilover.

World No. 180 Uchiyama's quarter-final opponent will be the winner of eighth-seeded Australian Nick Kyrgios' clash with France's Jeremy Chardy.

Bulgaria's Dimitrov -- the 2017 Brisbane champion -- was the first man into the quarter-finals after sealing the 6-3 6-4 second round win over world No. 38 Millman.

World No.19 Dimitrov extended his Brisbane record to 18-5.

Millman showed the fight that pulled off a shock 2018 US Open fourth round win over Roger Federer to come back from 4-1 down in the second set.

But there was no denying former world No.3 Dimitrov who also bounced Millman out of the 2018 Brisbane International second round.

"I thought he played great tennis. Stingy with his errors, very aggressive -- he had a day," Millman said of Dimitrov.