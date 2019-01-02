Andy Murray is out of the Brisbane International after falling to a straight sets defeat against Daniil Medvedev.

In his latest comeback from a hip injury the two-time Wimbledon champion was beaten 7-5, 6-2 by the fourth seed from Russia, just weeks before the start of the Australian Open.

His compatriot Johanna Konta is also out after she was upset by Australian home favourite Alja Tomljanovic.

Murray was looking to build momentum leading up to the first major of the year after impressing in his opening win against James Duckworth.

In an emotional post-match interview the Scot said he was not sure how much longer he would be able to play after an injury-hit eighteen months but was delighted to be back on court.

However, he was unable to cope with Medvedev's power in Wednesday's second round evening match and was knocked out in 81 minutes.

Earlier Australian Ajla Tomljanovic registered one of the best wins of her career by beating Konta in straight sets.

After making a frustrated Konta pay for her errors in the first set, world No.46 Tomljanovic outlasted her opponent in a topsy-turvy second to win 6-2 7-6 (7-2) to reach the quarter-finals.