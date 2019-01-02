Australian Ajla Tomljanovic has registered one of the best wins of her career, beating British star Johanna Konta in straight sets at the Brisbane International.

After making a frustrated Konta pay for her errors in the first set, world No.46 Tomljanovic outlasted her opponent in a topsy-turvy second to win 6-2 7-6 (7-2) on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Both players were broken three times in the second set as 37th-ranked Konta fought back from 0-4 down to take a 6-5 lead in the second-round match.

Tomljanovic had numerous chances to close out the match, including when she hit a forehand a foot long on her first match point at 5-4 before Konta held serve to level before making the third break.

The match threatened to play out similarly to the corresponding fixture last year when Konta came from a set down to beat Tomljanovic.

But Tomljanovic forced the tiebreak with a cross court forehand winner to finish a 22-shot rally for her third break before maintaining the momentum to close out the match in one hour and 21 minutes.

Tomljanovic's return game was superb as she reduced Konta to winning just 52 percent of points on her first serve.

"I think in the end that's kind of what got me through, but also my serve kept me going the whole match," she said.

"I relied on that so I could do more in my return games."

The win continues a surge in the Australian's career after she put a couple of injury-hit seasons behind her last year to climb 72 places up the rankings.

She was a finalist in WTA events in Rabat and Seoul last year.

The 25-year-old will face world No.8 Czech Karolina Pliskova for a place in the final four.