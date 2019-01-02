        <
        >

          Angelique Kerber leads Germany past France in Hopman Cup

          9:38 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PERTH, Australia -- Germany teammates Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches over France on Wednesday at the Hopman Cup.

          Kerber beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 and Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance.

          The French pair had earlier recorded a 4-3 (4), 4-3 (3) win in doubles.

          Zverev had a match point in the tiebreaker but needed the third set to get the victory.

          "Lucas fought well and played really well in the important moments," Zverev said. "He's a very tough opponent and I think he's going to do well in the Australian Open."

          Zverev said the mixed-team event is good preparation for Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 14.

          "You want to play tough opponents, you want to play the best players before a Grand Slam," Zverev said. "I've played two very good players, and I'm happy to get those matches under my belt."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices