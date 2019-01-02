Top seed Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland with victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund.

World No. 3 Wozniacki was impressive as she wrapped up a 6-3, 6-2 victory in an hour and 20 minutes in her first match of 2019.

The Dane lost in last year's ASB Classic final but went on to win the Australian Open later in the month to secure a first Grand Slam title.

Caroline Wozniacki plays a forehand during her first round victory against Laura Siegemund at the ASB Classic in Auckland -- Jan. 2, 2019. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Elsewhere German second seed Julia Goerges booked her place in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Mona Barthel.

She will play Eugenie Bouchard in the last eight after the Canadian came back from a set down to beat Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo is also into the quarterfinals after she upset seventh seed Kirsten Flipkens.

Sorribes Tormo came through 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 and will next play Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei who defeated Monica Puig 6-1, 7-6 (3).