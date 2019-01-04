Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Brisbane International after defeating top-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday.

French former world No. 5 Tsonga, now ranked 230 in the ATP Rankings after missing seven months of the 2018 season due to knee surgery, hit 12 aces and 14 winners to win in just under two hours.

De Minaur, ranked at a career-high world No. 31 after winning the 2018 ATP Newcomer of the Year, was broken twice in the opening set as Tsonga took control. The Frenchman hit a backhand winner down the line to take his second break and a 5-4 first half lead, before serving out to love to clinch the opener.

The second set was a close affair and went to a tiebreak following 12 consecutive holds of serve. Tsonga made his breakthrough as he levelled the tiebreak at 2-2, going on to win the next five points to seal a straight-sets win.

Tsonga will face Medvedev in Saturday's semifinal, who believes he's primed for a strong Australian Open after seeing off Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed Medvedev fought back to win 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4, saving all eight break points while also making better use of his opportunities.

Canadian Raonic showed the stronger serving game in the first set when he slammed down 12 of his 29 aces.

But the 22-year-old Russian responded by capitalising on his first opportunity to secure a break in the match in the second game of the next set.

It proved to be enough to even the ledger as Raonic failed to convert two break points in each of the seventh and ninth games.

At 4-4 in the decider, Medvedev then rallied from 0-40 down to gain the decisive break when his former world No. 3 opponent hit a cross-court forehand well wide.

"Despite (the) many chances that he had, I managed to hold my serves so I'm happy about it and I'm happy about the win," he said.

"I don't really agree it was up and down because I didn't lose one serve in the match.

"I took two out of four (break points), which is a good result."

Medvedev rose to No. 16 in the rankings after winning three ATP titles last year, including the Sydney International before being a second-round casualty in Melbourne. He also beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the second round in Brisbane.

"I like the way I played these two matches against great players. I mean top players, champions of our sport," Medvedev said.

"To see that what I have been working on in the off-season works here in Brisbane is already is a good sign."

Kei Nishikori faces Jeremy Chardy in the other semifinal.