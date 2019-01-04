Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev has recorded a tough three-set win over Milos Raonic to book his place in the Brisbane International semifinals.

Medvedev fought back to win 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4 at Pat Rafter Arena on Friday, saving all eight break points while also making better use of his opportunities.

The Canadian Raonic showed the stronger serving game in the first set when he slammed down 12 of his 29 aces.

But the 22-year-old Russian responded by taking his first break opportunity for the match in the second game of the next set.

It proved to be enough to even the ledger as Raonic failed to convert two break points in each of the seventh and ninth games.

At 4-4 in the decider, Medvedev rallied from 0-40 to gain the decisive break when his former world No. 3 opponent hit a cross-court forehand well wide.

Medvedev, who rose to 16 in the rankings after winning three ATP titles last year, will face top-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur or French former world No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the final.