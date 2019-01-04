Pliskova beats Tomljanovic to advance to semis

Australian Ajla Tomjlanovic has gone down swinging in the Brisbane International quarterfinals in a topsy-turvy three-set battle with world No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.

Australia's final female hope fell 6-1 1-6 6-1 on Friday in a curious contest that lasted just 84 minutes and featured violent swings in momentum in each set.

The world No. 46 was smothered in the first set by the tournament's fifth seed, before turning the tables in a brutal second set display only to see history repeat itself in the decider.

A winner in Brisbane two years ago, Pliskova will meet Croatia's Donna Vekic in a Saturday night semi-final.

Tomjlanovic, 25, would have moved inside the world's top 40 for the first time with safe passage to the semi-final.

That looked a distant prospect in a 28-minute first set though, as the Czech star bullied Tomljanovic's serve and looked to be cruising in second gear.

But Tomjlanovic, who had twice beaten opponents ranked higher than her to reach her first Brisbane quarter-final, responded.

She returned in the second set full of intent, fearlessly flattening out her groundstrokes and breaking Pliskova to love as she built a 5-0 lead.

The local hope could do no wrong as she saved a break point with an audacious drop shot then sealed the set with a superb running forehand winner.

But order was quickly restored by the favourite in the decider, who mixed 27 winners with 16 unforced errors compared to Tomljanovic's 19 and 29 respectively.