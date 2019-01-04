Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu will face Su-Wei Hsieh in the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland after she fought from a set and a break down to defeat No. 6 seed Venus Williams 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-3.

Andreescu, who qualified as a lucky loser and defeated No. 1 seed Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round Thursday, lost the opening game of the second set after being overcome by Williams in the first-set tiebreak but won the next 11 games in a row to take a commanding 5-0 lead in the deciding set.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams rallied to reduce Andreescu's lead to 5-3, but the world No. 152 broke her opponent for the ninth time in the following game to claim an unlikely win.

Andreescu, 18, will play Hsieh in Saturday's semifinal after the No. 3 seed defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-2.

In the other half of the draw, No. 2 seed Julia Goerges edged a final-set tiebreak to defeat former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard.

World No. 14 Georges also battled from a set down, eventually converting her fourth match point in the decider to seal a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) win.

She will now face Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.