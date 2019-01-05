Kei Nishikori's strong pre-Australian Open form has continued, the Japanese star demolishing world No.40 Jeremy Chardy to reach the Brisbane International final.

The world No.9 won 6-2 6-2 at Pat Rafter Arena on Saturday to set up a decider against Daniil Medvedev or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as he bids for his first title in almost three years.

Kei Nishikori celebrates winning through to the 2019 Brisbane International final Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Second seed Nishikori complemented his accurate serve by pouncing on the misfiring Frenchman, who took just a third of points on his second serve.

Chardy's high unforced error count (26-8) was also punished as Nishikori, who beat former world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, won through in 66 minutes.

The sets played out similarly, reaching 2-2 before 2017 finalist Nishikori broke twice in each.

Nishikori will vie for his first title since the Memphis Open in February 2016 on Sunday and will likely head in as favourite against 16th-ranked Medvedev or French veteran Tsonga.

He impressed with a 7-5 7-5 defeat of Dimitrov, his conqueror in Brisbane two years ago, to book his place in the final four.