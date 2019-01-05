        <
        >

          Osaka withdraws from Sydney International

          4:20 AM ET
          • AAP

          Naomi Osaka has turned her Australian Open preparation on its head by pulling out of the Sydney International.

          The U.S. Open champion considered her options after "sulking" during her straight-sets loss to world No. 27 Lesia Tsurenko in the Brisbane semi-final on Saturday.

          Osaka has never played the Sydney International, where she was expected to headline as she continues her preparation for Melbourne amid expectations of a strong showing after a career year.

          On Saturday, however, the Japanese second seed was off her game, showing visible frustration as she was dominated by unseeded Ukranian Tsurenko.

          "If I'm being really frank, I just feel like I had like the worst attitude today," Osaka said.

          "I was sulking a little bit and like there are moments that I tried not to do that.

          "But then the ball wouldn't go in and then I would go back to being like childish and stuff."

          She was set to join defending champion Angelique Kerber, world No. 1 Simona Halep, sixth-ranked Sloane Stephens and Australian No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on the Sydney draw.

          As third seed, Osaka was to meet Swiss player Timea Bacsinszky in the first round.

