SHENZHEN, China -- Aryna Sabalenka got a confidence boost for the upcoming Australian Open after beating Alison Riske 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.

"To start the season with a title, it gives you more belief in yourself, and hopefully I can do well at the Australian Open," Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with her trophy after winning the women's singles final match in the Shenzhen Open. Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images

Both players earlier won their semifinals after rain on Thursday disrupted the tournament schedule. Top-seeded Sabalenka defeated local favorite Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-1, and Riske won the first seven games against Vera Zvonareva before the Russian retired due to a left hip injury.

"If I need to play two matches in one day, I'm going to do that," Sabalenka said.

Riske was making her third appearance in the final at Shenzhen.

"It was a tough day for us, especially to come back after the first set," Sabalenka said. "She was putting everything in, down the lines ... I'm so happy that I found a way how to win."

The Australian Open starts Jan. 14.