          Bautista Agut holds off Berdych to win Qatar Open

          1:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DOHA, Qatar -- Roberto Bautista Agut didn't waste his win over Novak Djokovic as he won the Qatar Open by beating Tomas Berdych 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

          A day after upsetting the world No. 1, Bautista Agut held off Berdych to win his ninth ATP title.

          Bautista Agut missed three chances to lead 5-1 in the third set, then Berdych blew two chances to get the deciding set back on serve at 4-2 down. Those were the Swede's last chances.

          Victory capped a career week for Bautista Agut, who beat three players who have reached the top five; Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic, and Berdych.

          Berdych had a successful week, too, in his first tournament since June after time off because of a back injury.

