Fresh from claiming the Hopman Cup, Belinda Bencic has won her opening match at the Hobart International, outsing second seed Mihaela Buzarnescu.

World No. 55 Bencic, who took out the Perth tournament with Swiss compatriot Roger Federer, came from behind to beat Buzarnescu 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Bencic battled the wind and her nerve in a final set with nine service breaks.

"It was very hard work. I'm a really emotional player on the court, and then the wind comes and I'm even more emotional," she said.

Bencic, a former world No. 7, will meet Australian wildcard Zoe Hives in the second round after the young Victorian showed composure beyond her years in notching her maiden WTA win.

In her top-level main-draw debut, the 22-year-old Hives outlasted the experienced Johanna Larsson 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-2) in a little over two hours on Tuesday.

Wildcard Hives, ranked 211th in the world and 136 places below the 30-year-old Swede, was cheered on by her parents in the stands.

"I heard mum at the end go 'woo!', so she's very happy," Hives said.

"Early on I felt a little nervous and it was really swirly, difficult conditions out there. I served so well in the tiebreak and didn't tighten up at all."

Hives, who was this month granted an Australian Open wildcard, had a strong 2018 in the second-tier ITF league, winning three titles and improving her ranking by 169 places.

She contested Brisbane qualifying to start the season, where she beat former US Open semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer.

Meanwhile third seed and world No. 40 Zhang Shuai was upset by Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova in three sets, while American Sofia Kenin dismantled top seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2.

Hives is the sole Australian remaining at Hobart after qualifier Alison Bai lost to 2016 winner Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2.