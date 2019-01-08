Britain's Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta are both expected to be fit for the Australian Open despite injury scares which forced them out of warm-up tournaments.

Konta twice dropped out of contention at the Sydney International this week with a neck problem while Edmund was also absent from the event after injuring his knee at the Brisbane International.

But ESPN sources say both will be fine to compete at the season's opening Grand Slam, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 14.

There had been doubts over Edmund's participation after his surprise defeat to Yasutaka Uchiyama a week ago in Brisbane.

The world no. 14 said he would do "everything he can" to be fit for the Australian Open after pulling out of the following tournament in Sydney, but will return in Melbourne where he delivered his best-ever Grand Slam performance in 2018, reaching the semifinals after impressive wins over seeds Kevin Anderson and Grigor Dimitrov.

Konta, ranked 37 in the world, retired from qualifying in Sydney on Sunday after injuring her neck in the warm-up, then pulled out of her first round match a day later after she had been reinstated as a lucky loser.

She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2016 and was a quarterfinalist a year later.

Andy Murray is also expected to be in the draw which takes place at 0700 GMT on Thursday morning.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has endured a torrid 18 months with a recurring hip injury that has stopped him participating in three of the last four Grand Slams.

He came through two matches in Brisbane at the beginning of the year but will have significantly lowered his expectations despite being a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park.

In qualifying Harriet Dart has kept her hopes of a place in the main draw alive but Gabriella Taylor and Naomi Broady are out.