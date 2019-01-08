LONDON -- A Chilean tennis player has been suspended for more than two years for failing to cooperate with an investigation conducted by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The sport's anti-corruption body said in a statement on Tuesday that 28-year old Cristobal Saavedra-Corvalan was also fined $8,000 over "his failure to comply with a series of requests for information from the TIU." It did not provide details of the investigation.

Saavedra-Corvalan was provisionally suspended in October 2017, with his ban being backdated to that date and lasting until April 15, 2020. He was ranked 663rd in the world when he was suspended, having reached a career-high ranking of 284 in 2011.