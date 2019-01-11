        <
          Andy Murray gets 'cuddle' from mum, support from stars after emotional announcement

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner, announced his impending retirement from tennis on Friday. Murray said he hopes to play through Wimbledon, but there's a chance he won't make it that far.

          The news certainly made waves around the tennis community. Murray himself said he was "very touched" by the support he had received as he recognized the overwhelming reaction on social media. He has been one of the most visible, successful players since he came on tour 15 years ago. Here's how the tennis world reacted:

          Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always be someone that impacted the sport in so many different ways, I know this was never the way you wanted to go out, but hey it was a heck of a ride. You took me under your wing as soon as I got on tour, and to this day you have been someone I literally just look forward to seeing. You are one crazy tennis player, miles better than me, but I just want you to know that today isn't only a sad day for you and your team, it's a sad day for the sport and for everyone you've had an impact on. Which leaves me big fella.. these are a couple photos, that should make you smile and think, I was actually a little bit of a younger brother to you. Anyways, I just want you to know, and I'm sure you already do, everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you. Goodluck at the Australian Open muzz, I'll be behind you. #onelastdance 🙌🏽🙏🏽

          Right before the @australianopen start I want throw it back to the 2016 Australian open when I played one of the best players and a true legend of our sport @andymurray . All of us will have a time where we have to say goodbye too the sport we love so much and I want to wish you all the best for the last period of your career. We as players know how much you've been thru the last few months and years and we all really hope that you can enjoy playing and competing hopefully a few more times. At the end of the day we are all competitors but we are also one big family on the tour that's why I want to wish you all the best for your last Australian open. I will be watching and cheering for sir Andy 😉😉

