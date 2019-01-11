MELBOURNE, Australia -- Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner, announced his impending retirement from tennis on Friday. Murray said he hopes to play through Wimbledon, but there's a chance he won't make it that far.

The news certainly made waves around the tennis community. Murray himself said he was "very touched" by the support he had received as he recognized the overwhelming reaction on social media. He has been one of the most visible, successful players since he came on tour 15 years ago. Here's how the tennis world reacted:

Andy, just watched your conference. Please don't stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well. 🙏 - Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 11, 2019

Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you've done for the sport will live on forever. I'm hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp — Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) January 11, 2019

.@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family. https://t.co/AQUOP3LGec — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 11, 2019

.@andy_murray is a great champion who I have the utmost admiration for.

I've enjoyed following his stellar career, he is truly one of the greats of our game & a lovely bloke! Arise Sir Andy. I applaud you & wish you well in all your future endeavours.

Rocket — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) 11 January 2019

Congrats @andy_murray for all your achievements all these years. It was great to play against you all these years. Good luck with everything! https://t.co/BaOsYZ5KTo — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 11, 2019

My thoughts are with @andy_murray and I really hope we continue to see you fighting on court so you can retire on your own terms. Get well soon... Tennis is better with you. pic.twitter.com/0z1401hKXe — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) January 11, 2019

We'll all forever remember the mark he left on our sport...but I'll also never forget the afternoon he carved out of his busy training schedule to help raise money for our kids foundation. This guy has a heart of gold and will always be a legend in tennis and life. #andymurray pic.twitter.com/BaGqsLR5V6 — Bob Bryan (@Bryanbros) January 11, 2019

If this is true, I tip my cap to @andy_murray ! Absolute legend. Short list of best tacticians in history. Unreal results in a brutal era ...... Nothing but respect here. I hope he can finish strong and healthy https://t.co/FZbwmvRC2r — andyroddick (@andyroddick) 11 January 2019

So sad to hear this 😥. A true champion. https://t.co/TSWoUI2vhR — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 11, 2019

Nobody has done more for British tennis than you and it looks like nobody will for many years to come. You have been an inspiration, friend and role model to me from the get go and I thank you for everything. Hope to see you out there for as long as possible @andy_murray 🎾 pic.twitter.com/xkxUXf1lOb — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) 11 January 2019

You're the man muzz🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 11, 2019

If true. Feel down to the bone for Andy Murray right now. Amazing player, fighter, nr 1 and multiple GS champion. Deepest respect. - Magnus Norman (@normansweden) January 11, 2019

Whatever you think "emptying the bucket" means....times that by 5 and that's who @andy_murray is. Thank you Andy - thank you for always being you. #1 https://t.co/0jQgFI5EkA - Daniel Vallverdu (@danielvallverdu) January 11, 2019

Andy will always be a titan of our sport. A hero of mine throughout my career. A true warrior whenever he steps on the court. https://t.co/Ka6fq5jy4B — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 11, 2019

Andy Murray is our best British tennis player in the Open era. He is one of the best athletes, tactician & competitor to grace our sport.He should be so proud of his incredible career . 3 GS🏆, 1 DavisCup winner,2 Olympic Golds 🥇, Year end World no.1 , 45 titles!👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻 — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) January 11, 2019

An unforgettable career looks to be coming to an end 😢



Having been a double Olympic and Wimbledon champion, @andy_murray has announced that he plans to hang up his racket later this season



Full story 👉 https://t.co/EcfZRfP4Ed pic.twitter.com/jUMWPmod9W — Team GB (@TeamGB) January 11, 2019

To Andy,



Whatever happens next, you've done more than you know.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0eJFHVpALG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 11, 2019