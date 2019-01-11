Social reax: Andy Murray announces retirement

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Say it ain't so, Andy Murray. On Friday, the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner addressed the media to announce his impending retirement from tennis. Murray said he hopes to play through Wimbledon, but there's a chance he won't make it that far.

The news certainly made waves around the tennis community. Murray has been one of the most visible, successful players since he came on tour 15 years ago. Here's some of the reaction:

Andy, just watched your conference. Please don't stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well. 🙏 - Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 11, 2019

What a champion! All class @andy_murray ���� - Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) January 11, 2019

Just thinking out loud here. He deserves his moment to say goodbye at Wimbledon. He's too important to Great Britain and Wimbledon history to not have it..... Would be a pretty cool moment to play doubles w his bro at Wimby if he can't play singles https://t.co/m7caeL2shX - andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 11, 2019

If true. Feel down to the bone for Andy Murray right now. Amazing player, fighter, nr 1 and multiple GS champion. Deepest respect. - Magnus Norman (@normansweden) January 11, 2019

When you search for examples of "emptied the bucket to be as good as they could be" there should be a picture of Andy Murray sitting under that quote. Remarkable discipline for training, competition, sacrifice, perfection, a little crazy �� but a legend of a bloke. Bravo Andy �� - Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 11, 2019