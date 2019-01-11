        <
        >

          Social reax: Andy Murray announces retirement

          It goes without saying the tennis community was feeling down after Andy Murray announced his retirement. AP Photo/Mark Baker
          10:43 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Say it ain't so, Andy Murray. On Friday, the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner addressed the media to announce his impending retirement from tennis. Murray said he hopes to play through Wimbledon, but there's a chance he won't make it that far.

          The news certainly made waves around the tennis community. Murray has been one of the most visible, successful players since he came on tour 15 years ago. Here's some of the reaction:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices