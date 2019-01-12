Experts picks: Novak Djokovic a unanimous choice, Serena Williams a slight favorite

Serena Williams is a tennis champ, a fashion icon, a lightning rod, and now a mother. Take a look back at an emotional year for an all-time great. (4:43)

Serena Williams: 'I want to build an even stronger legacy now' (4:43)

MELBOURNE -- As the players took their turn addressing the media over the past few days at Melbourne Park, one common theme came to light: They're ready. They're pumped. They're feeling good. Bring on the Aussie Open!

OK, perhaps the news of Andy Murray was a bit of a downer, but even he was out on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday cracking some groundstrokes and, more importantly, cracking a smile along the way.

Still, while the odds of Murray advancing too far in this draw don't appear to be favorable, there's little reason to think the other top contenders will fall early.

So who will win? Who will surprise us? Our experts, Cliff Drysdale, Chrissie Evert, Brad Gilbert, Patrick McEnroe and Pam Shriver, handed in their picks. Have a look:

Men's singles

Drysdale Evert Gilbert McEnroe Djokovic Djokovic Djokovic Djokovic Shriver Djokovic

Women's singles

Drysdale Evert Gilbert McEnroe Serena Serena Sabalenka Sabalenka Shriver Serena

Men's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Drysdale Evert Gilbert McEnroe Dimitrov Dimitrov Dimitrov Berdych Shriver De Minaur

Women's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact: