SYDNEY -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Ashleigh Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the women's singles final on Saturday at the Sydney International.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic holds the trophy after beating Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the women's final match at the Sydney International. Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP

Barty led the deciding set 3-0 before Kvitova began a comeback to win her 26th WTA title.

Barty beat No. 1 Simona Halep, No.9 Kiki Bertens and No.12 Elise Mertens on her way to the final.

Kvitova apologized to Barty and the crowd for spoiling the Australian's Sydney party.

"Not to win at home, I'm sorry," Kvitova said. "You know, one day you're going to make it for sure."

Later, Australian Alex de Minaur won the men's singles title when he beat Italian veteran Andreas Seppi 7-5, 7-6 (5). It was de Minaur's second win of the day, after he earlier beat Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-delayed semifinal from Friday night.

Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts to his win over Andreas Seppi of Italy in the men's final match at the Sydney International. AP Photo/David Moir

The victory made de Minaur the youngest winner of the Sydney tournament since Lleyton Hewitt also did it as a 19-year-old in 2001.