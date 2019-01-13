Andy Murray will face a difficult but "not impossible" task to compete at Wimbledon later this year, according to his hip surgeon Dr. John O'Donnell.

Murray, 31, announced in an emotional press conference at the Australian Open that he intends to end his playing career after Wimbledon, but O'Donnell is pessimistic about his chances of playing in the tournament.

"He enjoys the Australian Open, and has been very keen to play there, but Wimbledon is the high point for him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Ideally, he would want to play there, but I imagine once you make the decision that you are going to stop it must get very difficult to keep going with the rehab, never-ending exercising, and putting up with the pain.

"Once you see the end in sight, I guess it would be harder to get motivated. I don't think it is impossible, but it will be very difficult."

O'Donnell operated on Murray's hip injury last January, and the three-time Grand Slam winner acknowledged and thanked his doctor and staff for looking after him.

"Andy has tried really hard and explored every option that has any real possibility of being helpful," he said.

"Realistically I don't think there is anywhere else to go to preserve his hip and get it better so he can continue to play. That won't happen now."

Murray is set to face No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut Monday in the Australian Open.