British No.1 Kyle Edmund is out of the Australian Open after falling to Tomas Berdych in straight sets in the first round on Monday.

Edmund, who reached the semifinals of the tournament in Melbourne in 2018, was broken in his opening service game as former world No. 4 Berdych cruised to a 6-3, 6-0, 7-5 win in one hour, 44 minutes.

Berdych, now ranked 57 in the world and unseeded for this year's tournament, was dominant on his serve, firing 12 aces and winning 88 percent of his first serve point during the match.

Edmund's own serve deserted him during the one-sided second set, as Berdych won six consecutive games to take a commanding lead.

The former Wimbledon finalist then secured the only break of the final set in the penultimate game of the match, after Edmund had a set-point opportunity at 5-4, before closing out the victory to love.

Edmund, whose breakthrough 2018 season ended prematurely following a knee injury in October, said following the match that the injury was still troubling him.

The 24-year-old also withdrew from last week's Sydney International due to a recurrence of the same injury and was downbeat as he discussed his defeat.

"Not nice losing," Edmund said. "It was a one-sided defeat, as well. Clearly not what I wanted. Not a lot of fun."

"But for me it just shows where I'm at at the minute, and how much and where I have to improve.

"I'm not 100%. But I'm a lot better than where I was. I'm working to try and get there

"But these things take time. The body's not so simple, as you can see with other people. It's frustrating. But, like I said, it's my choice to walk out there.

"The third set was good. I actually created a set point. It just shows where I'm at, shows I need to get a lot better."

Edmund's fellow Brit Dan Evans had better fortune, progressing to the second round following a 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Japan's Tatsuma Ito.

Evans, who is returning to the Australian Open for the first time since reaching the round of 16 in 2017 due to a drugs ban, will face Roger Federer in the next round should the No. 3 seed advance past Denis Istomin.