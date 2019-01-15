Kei Nishikori rallied from two sets down and won 10 straight games before Kamil Majchrzak retired with the score at 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 to advance on Day 2 of the Australian Open.

Nishikori had a chance to win the second set, up 30-0 on the Polish player's serve at 5-4. But he let Majchrzak back into the game and when the set went to a tiebreaker, two unforced errors by Nishikori handed his opponent the set.

Those mistakes riled Nishikori between the second and third sets, obviously upset with himself as he placed ice cubes in a plastic bag on the back of his neck.

He came out firing to start the third set and his 10-game streak and 15 of the last 17 before Majchrzak had enough and stopped the match.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.