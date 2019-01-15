Serena Williams dishes on the legend of Qai Qai

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Serena Williams won her opening match at this year's Australian Open with such haste that even Qai Qai, who has historically remained expressionless, had to crack a smile.

Unless you've had your head buried in the sand, Qai Qai is Serena's daughter's doll, a social media stalwart, and has become so popular that she has to be giving Barbie a run for her money as the top toy personality in the world.

Since joining the Williams-Ohanian household this past August, Qai Qai, when healthy, has traveled the globe like a rock star, procuring ringside tennis seats along the way. As of Tuesday, Qai Qai has a whopping 87.8k Instagram followers and 15.9k Twitter devotees. During Serena's match, the ESPN telecast showed just how impressive that is, especially compared to her first-round opponent.

Perhaps that was an unnecessary dig. Tatjana Maria already must have been feeling deflated amid a 49-minute 6-0, 6-2 thrashing to the 23-time Grand Slam champ.

Afterward, Serena was pressed with questions about baby doll wonder.

"I wanted her to have a black doll," Serena said of her daughter, Olympia. "Growing up, I didn't have that many opportunities to have black dolls. And I was just thinking, I want her first doll to be black. And her heritage, obviously she's mixed, she's Caucasian and black, but I feel like that was her first doll and I said her second doll would be Caucasian."

Just 24 hours earlier, Qai Qai was spotted courtside, perched atop Serena's racket bag as, presumably, the 16th seeded American was prepping for her opener. The baby doll also spent some time checking out Melbourne's incredible sunset, just days after showcasing her love of literature.

But in all seriousness, Qai Qai, who according to Serena on Tuesday, was named by her nephew, is a true phenomenon. Qai Qai might not be able to hold court with the record-setting Instagram egg or important things like that, but she has provided Serena enthusiasts with a new reason to follow her journey onto the tennis court and into her home.

On Thursday, Serena takes on Eugenie Bouchard, who has 1.9 million Instagram followers and nearly as many on Twitter-ville. That's a level of popularity not even the legend of Qai Qai can match.