MELBOURNE, Australia -- Eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Ivo Karlovic before beating the veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) and advancing to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Nishikori isn't making it easy on himself so far this tournament. After losing the first two sets of his first-round match, he allowed Karlovic to get back into this match after taking a 2-0 set lead.

Nishikori, who dropped to his knees after hitting a service winner on match point, led 4-1 in the final set 10-point tiebreaker but allowed Karlovic to take a 7-6 lead in it. Then a backhand long and service return long by Karlovic allowed Nishikori to retake the lead that he didn't relinquish.

Karlovic, 39, had six aces in a row to end the fourth set.

Soon after Nishikori's victory, steady rain showers suspended play on all courts at Melbourne Park. The roofs on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena were closed, and play resumed on those main show courts shortly after the courts were dried.

The second-round match between 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic was level at 4-4 in the third set at Rod Laver after Wawrinka won the first set and Raonic the second, both in tiebreakers.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was set to play former finalist Jo-Wilifried Tsonga on the main show court later Thursday.

