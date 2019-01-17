Lleyton Hewitt reveals threats, blackmail from Bernard Tomic

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt on Thursday revealed he and his family received threats and blackmail from Bernard Tomic. Hewitt also said Tomic will "never" play Davis Cup again.

In a media conference following Hewitt's loss in the Australian Open doubles competition, the two-time Grand Slam winner fielded questions about Tomic's accusations that Hewitt was giving preferential treatment to other Australians when it came to Davis Cup selections and that he had a conflict of interest within Australian tennis.

Following his first-round loss on Monday, Tomic alleged that Hewitt was also gifting Grand Slam wildcards to Australians in his "management company", and that Tomic, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis all had issue with the way Hewitt was running the Davis Cup down under.

Lleyton Hewitt watches on during the match between Alex De Minaur of Australia and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the 2019 Brisbane International. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

But Hewitt said that Tomic wasn't in the picture for Davis Cup selection due to not meeting the "cultural standards" of the team, as well as the threats and blackmail he has received from the 26-year-old over the last year.

"It was probably the abuse I copped," Hewitt said. "In the end I drew a line in the sand and haven't spoken to him since. He won't play Davis Cup while I have anything to do with it.

"The threats I've received for me and my family that I've had for a year and a half now. I don't think anyone would reach out to a person who speaks like that."

Asked to elaborate on the threats, Hewitt said that Tomic had previously threatened to pull out of Davis Cup ties.

Hewitt added that both Tomic and Kyrgios were not living up to the standards set for Davis Cup selection, pointing to Kyrgios' outburst on social media during Alex de Minaur's second-round win.

Kyrgios posted a poll to his Instagram followers asking whose match Hewitt was watching. The poll options were: "Demon" and "No one else", alluding to Tomic's accusations of a conflict of interest within the Australian tennis.

Hewitt said that Kyrgios' antics on social media was "one of the standards" he was not meeting, but acknowledged the 23-year-old's Davis Cup career was "salvageable".

"Bernie's [Davis Cup career] is not," he said.

The former Australian No. 1 added that he had been supportive of a troubled Tomic for some time, and that "deep down [Tomic] knows what I've done for him".

"I've flown up to the Gold Coast trying to put teams around him, especially when things were hard in his family life," Hewitt said.

"When I was working with Bernard I realised quickly that he didn't work hard enough. He didn't have the [offensive] weapons that Nick has and needed to commit. He probably needed five preseasons to even get close to the Murrays and Djokovics.

"I don't know why Bernie is Bernie, it was probably his upbringing. I feel Nick still has a lot to learn."

Hewitt refused to buy into a question that Australian tennis was "fundamentally broken", pointing to the success stories at the Open, including Alexei Popyrin and Alex Bolt who earlier on Thursday won through to the third round.

"I look at Alex de Minaur, Bolt, Popyrin, what Millman did at the US Open, there's a lot of good stories too," he said.

"There's one clown making a silly comment and it's making the news. We have exceptional players doing exceptional things."

Finally, Hewitt said that he doesn't own a "management company" as alleged by Tomic, and said he would "welcome" any investigation into the allegations of preferential treatment.

"I treat everyone absolutely the same, so anyone can look into anything," he said.