MELBOURNE, Australia -- The day began with three Australians set to feature in third round action -- Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur and Kimberly Birrell -- but a fourth has joined the fray after it was revealed Nick Kyrgios would be joining the local commentary team for Roger Federer's match against American Taylor Fritz. Follow the Australians' fortunes here with the Aussie wrap.

Ash Barty (AUS) def. Maria Sakkari

7-5, 6-1

17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova upset No. 11 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 on Friday in Melbourne.

It might have been a tentative start from both Ash Barty and her Greek opponent on Rod Laver Arena, with both players giving up early breaks in the first set under the roof, but as many have come to expect from the young Australian, her poise and clutch shot-making came through at the right time. From 3-3 after Sakkari broke back to level the first set, both players held serve until Barty found an extra gear in the 12 game, breaking to secure the first 7-5.

There were fears for Barty after she called for a medical timeout following the end of the first set, but any worries were quickly put aside when the 22-year-old rushed to an early second set lead.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Almost untouchable in the second, she made only four unforced errors to her opponent's 11, and thundered down five aces (and 13 for the match) to set herself up for an easy victory.

Following her match, Bsarty downplayed concerns about the medical timeout, during which she received treatment on her hip and abdominal region.

"It was just for a bit of reassurance while I was on court," Barty said. "I've come to know my body well enough to know when I might need a bit of assistance."

Now through to her first Australian Open last 16 match (and second of her career), Barty will face either Maria Sharapova or Caroline Wozniacki in what she says will be another "big test" from which she won't back down.

"Both Wozniacki and Sharapova are amazing players and competitors," she said. "[But] I'm feeling more and more comfortable on the court that I can play my brand of tennis."