MELBOURNE, Australia -- Local favorite Ashleigh Barty became the first player through to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Barty received treatment for an apparent stomach muscle ailment at the end of the first set but appeared not to be affected for the rest of the 82-minute match.

Barty didn't clarify what was bothering her.

"I've gotten to know my body pretty well, and it was more for reassurance and support,'' she said. "I'm fine."

Barty moves on to play either Maria Sharapova or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who were set to play their third-round match later Friday at Rod Laver Arena.

"A bad day at the office for me, a good one for Ashleigh,'' Sakkari said. "She plays a very different game than other players with her slices. And her serve is hard to read. She is a very talented player."

Rain forced a continuing delay to the start of matches on outside courts. The roofs on all three main arenas were closed.

In other women's third-round matches, American Amanda Anisimova upset 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2.

Anisimova, who at 17 is the youngest player still in contention in the women's draw, has dropped just seven games against seeded players in the past two rounds. She broke Sabalenka's serve four times in the 65-minute match and fended off the only breakpoint chance she faced.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova easily defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-3, setting up a fourth-round match against the winner of Friday's meeting between No. 5 Sloane Stephens and Petra Martic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.