MELBOURNE, Australia -- Local favorite Ashleigh Barty became the first player through to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Barty received treatment for an apparent stomach muscle ailment at the end of the first set but appeared not to be affected for the rest of the 82-minute match.

Barty didn't clarify what was bothering her.

"I've gotten to know my body pretty well, and it was more for reassurance and support,'' she said. "I'm fine."

Barty moves on to play either Maria Sharapova or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who were set to play their third-round match later Friday at Rod Laver Arena.

"A bad day at the office for me, a good one for Ashleigh,'' Sakkari said. "She plays a very different game than other players with her slices. And her serve is hard to read She is a very talented player."

Rain forced a continuing delay to the start of matches on outside courts. The roofs on all three main arenas were closed.

Also scheduled to play later Friday was No. 5 Sloane Stephens, who'll face Petra Martic.

