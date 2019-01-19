MELBOURNE, Australia -- US Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame a frustrating first set and a tricky rival to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Hsieh Su-wei.

The fourth-seeded Osaka got a warning from the umpire for smashing her racket onto the court in the first set and was down a break in the second before gaining control of the match.

The 33-year-old Su-wei, who plays with a double-handed grip on both sides and uses a mixture of spin and slice and drop shots to unsettle her rivals, reached the fourth round last year at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon, where she beat top-ranked Simona Halep.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.