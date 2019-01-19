Identification first, please: Roger Federer denied entry into locker room

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Not even a record 20 Grand Slam titles and GOAT status can get you a free pass to the men's locker room these days.

Roger Federer, who did not have a match Saturday, came to Melbourne Park for a practice session. But when he tried to step into this highly protected area, the security guard gave him the old Heisman.

Not so fast, Rog. Credential, please. Federer did not seem bothered by the holdup, and eventually a member of his team flashed the guard the requisite ID, and Fed proceeded into the locker room.

All is well that ends well.