MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ashleigh Barty's run at her home Grand Slam continued Sunday when she advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Maria Sharapova at Rod Laver Arena.

Barty opened the deciding set by breaking Sharapova's serve, helped by two of Sharapova's 10 double faults in the match. It came minutes after the capacity crowd lustily booed Sharapova when she returned from an extraordinarily long toilet break after the second set.

Barty broke 2008 champion Sharapova's serve again to lead 3-0, helped by two unforced errors by the Russian, and went up 4-0 while holding serve with four straight points. Sharapova faced more break points in the next game but held serve, ending a winning streak of nine consecutive games by Barty.

Sharapova, who beat defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round, broke Barty's serve in the next game and then closed to 4-3 in a game that included the point of the tournament -- a 21-shot rally that included great gets by both players and ended with a wide backhand by Barty.

Barty was forced to save two break points in the next game but held to go up 5-3. After Sharapova held in the next game, she saved one match point before Barty ended the 2-hour, 22-minute match with an ace.

The Australian next will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who beat 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the preceding match on the same court.

Kvitova, 28, wanted no part of another loss to Anisimova, who beat her last year at Indian Wells and was the youngest American since Jennifer Capriati in 1993 to make it this far at Melbourne Park.

It took her 59 minutes to win 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday. Kvitova was the model of consistency that the two other seeded players previously vanquished by Anisimova -- No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko and No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka -- were not.

She's now on a nine-match winning streak -- her four wins here come after a title run in Sydney last week -- and is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

"When I'm counting the years, it's pretty long," Kvitova said. "But, you know, sometimes the waiting time is worth for it. I'm not complaining at all."

Kvitova broke Anisimova's serve five times -- including the opening game -- and never faced a break point. She got 86 percent of her first serves into play, and won all but five of the points when she did.

"I was going out today as if I'd never played her, because I knew she was going to go out and play her best," Animisova said. "She came out with a really solid game plan against me. That kind of threw me off, because it was different from my other matches."

