Day 8 Australian Open preview: Get your popcorn, take a seat and enjoy Serena-Halep

Stephanie Brantz and Pam Shriver analyse some of the toughest matches ahead of Mondays fourth round matches (1:45)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The fourth round of the Australian Open continues Monday, and all eyes will be on Serena Williams, who takes on world No. 1 Simona Halep in a blockbuster match on Rod Laver Arena (3 a.m. ET on ESPN2).

Other highlights on Day 8 include men's top seed Novak Djokovic facing Russian Daniil Medvedev as well as Alexander Zverev's meeting with big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

How to watch

Day session

ESPN3 & ESPN+: Starting at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2: Starting at 9 p.m. ET

Night session

ESPN2: Starting at 3 a.m. ET

Full Day 8 schedule here

Key storylines

Match of the tournament? Serena takes on world No. 1 Halep

Serena Williams of the United States looks on before her third round match against Dayana Yastremska. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Grand Slam matches don't get much bigger than the world No. 1 going up against, arguably, the greatest women's player of all-time.

The Williams-Halep showdown would be a worthy Australian Open final, let alone a fourth-round match, and fans who purchased their Rod Laver Arena night session tickets in advance will be rejoicing.

Halep, the 2018 runner-up at Melbourne Park, goes into the match coming off an impressive win against Venus Williams in the round of 32. Not a bad way to prepare for Venus' older sister, right?

Meanwhile, Serena has been ultra efficient in her journey to the fourth round, spending a total of just three hours and six minutes on court in her opening three matches and has dropped only nine games.

Has Djokovic taken his game to even greater heights?

Novak Djokovic celebrates after booking his place in the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Djokovic wasn't too impressed with dropping a set in his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov. The world No. 1 was up two sets to love before some the Canadian stepped up his game to take the third, 6-4.

But the 14-time Grand Slam champion responded, taking just 26 minutes to win the fourth set 6-0.

A win over Medvedev, the 15th seed, will give Djokovic his first quarterfinal appearance in Melbourne since 2016 -- and his record at the Australian Open when he reaches the last eight is an impressive six titles from nine attempts.

Power meets power when Zverev takes on Raonic

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return in his third round match at the 2019 Australian Open. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

You know Day 8's lineup of tennis is exceptional when world No. 4 Alexander Zverev going up against former world No. 3 Milos Raonic doesn't get much attention, but make no mistake, this is a match that you do not want to miss.

Raonic was given no favors with a tough draw that saw him face Nick Kyrgios and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka in the first two rounds. Raonic passed both tests comfortably before earning another straight-sets win over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Zverev has also been impressive in his journey to this point in the tournament, particularly in his second-round match when he staved off a Jeremy Chardy comeback.

These two have ever met only once at a Grand Slam, Wimbledon, 2017. On that occasion, a match that was also in the fourth round. Raonic emerged victorious in five entertaining sets.

The winner will have a great chance of progressing to the semifinals with either Croatian Borna Coric or Frenchman Lucas Pouille as their opponent as a next opponent.