Barty holds nerve to conquer Sharapova

Ash Barty talks about defeating Maria Sharapova in three sets and becoming the first Australian woman in 10 years to reach the quarterfinal. (2:35)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australia's Ash Barty has fought back from a set down against Maria Sharapova to secure her passage into a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Editor's Picks Ash Barty should be Melbourne Park's main attraction Forget Bernard Tomic. Forget Lleyton Hewitt. Ash Barty deserves the attention and spotlight at this year's Australian Open, writes Jake Michaels.

The 22-year-old Australian gave up a tight first set before rallying and dominating the former World No. 1 in the second and early parts of the third, eventually advancing 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Barty took advantage of an off day from Sharapova on serve; the Russian double-faulted on 10 occasions throughout the match, gifting the No. 15 seed free points at crucial stages.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Barty, who, despite battling hard throughout the first set, gave up the first break point opportunity in the ninth game which the No. 30 Sharapova gladly took on her way to a 6-4 lead.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

However the second set was played completely on the Australian's terms. After exchanging holds early, Barty took advantage of a break point opportunity to lead 3-1, and after Sharapova started to show frustration not long after, Barty quickly consolidated and ran away with the set, 6-1.

Following the second set, Sharapova ran into the locker room for a seven-minute bathroom break, but came out just as rattled as in the second.

In her first service game of the third, Sharapova double-faulted to gift Barty three break points. The young Australian only needed one, and then breezed through her first service game for a 2-0 lead in the decider.

There were some nervous moments from the young Australian in the closing stages; after racing to a 4-1 lead, Sharapova broke back and faced two further break opportunities which would have levelled the match, but Barty's strong service game helped to dig her out of the hole.

Barty will face No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova -- who defeated Barty in the final of the Sydney International -- in the quarterfinals, after the two-time Wimbledon-winning Czech breezed past young American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.