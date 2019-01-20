MELBOURNE, Australia -- Second-seeded Rafael Nadal swept to his 20th victory in 24 attempts over Tomas Berdych with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4) win to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals Sunday.

Nadal won the first nine games of the match, and when Berdych finally got on the board in the 10th, the Czech player held his left arm up in mock celebration. Berdych came back strongly in the third set and had a set point in the 12th game before Nadal dominated the tiebreaker.

The last time the players met here in 2015, Berdych beat the Spaniard in straight sets to end a 17-match losing streak against Nadal.

It is the 11th time that Nadal has reached the quarterfinals here. He will next play American Frances Tiafoe.

"When you're back, you need a little bit of the luck in the beginning," said Nadal, who didn't play a competitive match between the last US Open and the season-opening major in Australia because of injuries. "I'm in the quarterfinals, let's see what happens now."

Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday in style with a 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5 win over No. 20-seeded Grigor Dimitrov to advance to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal hits a return against Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open on Sunday. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Tiafoe, who received treatment on his right forearm at the end of the third set, broke Dimitrov's serve in the 11th game of the fourth, then held serve to end the 3-hour, 39-minute match.

In typical style, Tiafoe took off his T-shirt, flexed his right bicep and waved to the crowd. Then he sat in his chair and covered his head with a towel.

It's a big turnaround for the American at the Australian Open. He lost all three singles matches at the exhibition Hopman Cup three weeks ago, then was beaten in the first round at the Sydney International.

At Melbourne Park, he has beaten No. 5 Kevin Anderson and veteran Andeas Seppi.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.