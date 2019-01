MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a momentum-swinging 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win over 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys.

The WTA Finals winner fended off five break points in a pivotal third game in the third set that went to deuce 11 times and lasted more than 15 minutes. She broke Keys' serve at the first opportunity in the next game and finished off the match quickly.

It ended a comeback by Keys, who didn't quite find her range with her groundstrokes and 34 unforced errors, including some very nears misses on big points.

Both players reached the quarterfinals here last year, but Keys had more success at the majors in 2018 when she progressed to the semifinals at the French and US Opens.

"I was happy I could handle the pressure at 1-1 in the third set," Svitolina said. "It was very hard because the sun was just burning my eyes when I was tossing the ball. Very happy I could win that game."

Svitolina will next play U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, who is into her second Grand Slam quarterfinal after another comeback win in Melbourne, this time over Anastasija Sevastova.

Osaka had to work for nearly two hours on Rod Laver Arena to subdue the gritty Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a fourth-round match studded by service breaks. Osaka won a tight three-setter when she met Sevastova at the Brisbane International in the first week of the season.

Sevastova grabbed the lead in the opening set Monday and clinched it with a deft drop shot that forced Osaka to fly a forehand over the baseline. Osaka had to stave off two break points in the third game of the second to edge ahead.

The fourth-seeded Osaka grew in confidence from the narrow escape and lifted her tempo and shot-making consistency, grabbing the crucial service break in the sixth game.

Serving to level the match, Osaka fended off a break-back point with a brilliant forehand volley after a long, tense baseline rally. Two points later, the match was heading into the deciding set.

Osaka broke serve to open third set to maintain the momentum.