Milos Raonic beat racket-smashing No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on his fourth match point to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time Monday.

The big-serving Canadian had his serve broken in the opening game but responded by winning the next eight games to go up a break in the second set. After falling behind 4-1 in the second, Zverev had just about enough.

The 21-year-old German sat down in his courtside chair and destroyed his racket by whacking it against the ground eight times -- and then tossing it aside.

Alexander Zverev smashed his racket while facing Milos Raonic. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

He was warned for racket abuse after the display and, after dropping the set two games later, he left the court and went to the locker room.

When he returned, he only dropped one point on his serve until the eighth game, but suddenly things went haywire again when he faced two match points. Zverev composed himself to save those two break points and led in the tiebreaker until Raonic went on a roll.

From 3-1 down, Raonic rallied to get to 6-4 and missed one more match point before finally converting.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up will face either No. 11 Borna Coric or No. 28 Lucas Pouille in the quarterfinals.