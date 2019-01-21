Coaches split on issue of in-match coaching

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Australian Open is considering some form of coaching in the main draw next year.

But as the Grand Slams continue to discuss the topic on both the men's and women's side, top coaches seem split on how best to implement it or whether it should be brought in at all.

WTA-sanctioned events allow coaches to come onto court and speak to their players once per set, but on-court coaching is not allowed on the ATP Tour or at any of the four Grand Slam events.

"All the coaches know what's allowed and what's not allowed, but sometimes you try to sneak something by," Sascha Baijin, the coach of Naomi Osaka, said at the Australian Open on Monday.

"I'm guilty of that. I've gotten a coaching warning before. But we are all grown-up men. We know what we have to do. We can't show up, do some crazy stuff in the box. Ultimately, I think it's better to leave it for the players to battle it out by themselves and see who's better at the end of the day."

Last year's US Open and this year's Australian Open tested a rule in the qualifying and junior events, where at the change of ends, players could stand by the side of the court and discuss strategy with their coach.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches Serena Williams, believes coaching should be allowed "because everyone does it" and said the public should be able to hear what's being said.

"I'm trying to push everyone for on-court coaching, because there are things happening on the court, drama, you get to know the players better because they interact; there is emotion," he told ESPN.

"[Fans] will be able to connect with the player. It's not always interesting, but quite often it is. And you see players emotional."

In October, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the players were "looking for consistency on coaching."

Andrew Bettles, who coaches of Elina Svitolina, agreed. "Whatever they decide, it's got to be in everything," he told reporters Monday. "As a coach, it would be nice to go on and say my bit, make a difference."

But Bettles also understood those who want to keep the one-on-one element and make players figure out solutions on their own.

"From a selfish point of view, yes, I'd like it, but in terms of for tennis as a sport, maybe I'd lean towards no, because I think that's what makes it special, with just the two players out there," Bettles said. "I think if I was a player I'd want just that."

Jonas Bjorkman, a former world No. 4 and once the coach of Andy Murray and Marin Cilic, admits most coaches try to influence their player from the stands.

"They probably need to find a way what we can allow and what they shouldn't," he told ESPN. "They have a rule that we're not allowed to coach, but I think we all do it anyway; we all try. I don't have the perfect answer what the best thing would be, but I think they should look at it."

In a statement to ESPN, a spokesman for the ATP Tour said talks were ongoing. "While numerous discussions have been had relating to coaching in recent years, there has not been a consensus on the men's tour to move away from the current practice, which places emphasis on one of tennis' key attributes as a one-on-one gladiatorial sport."

The ATP is open to some form of in-match coaching, although on-court coaching is unlikely to be approved.

The four Grand Slams, the ATP and WTA Tours and the International Tennis Federation is set to discuss the issue further in March, or at Roland Garros in May.