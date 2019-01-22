Day 10 Australian Open preview: Serena, Osaka one win away from rematch

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Serena Williams is back in action Wednesday (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2) as the Australian Open quarterfinals continue.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion faces world No. 7 Karolina Pliskova on Rod Laver Arena, a match that will follow Naomi Osaka's clash with Elina Svitolina (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

On the men's side, Canadian Milos Raonic attempts to end Lucas Pouille's run Down Under before world No . 1 Novak Djokovic takes center stage against Japan's Kei Nishikori in the final evening match.

How to watch

Day session

ESPN3 & ESPN+: Starting at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2: Starting at 9 p.m. ET

Night session

ESPN2: Starting at 3 a.m. ET

Full Day 10 schedule

Key storylines

Serena, Osaka hoping for semifinal showdown

Serena Williams of the United States looks on during Day 8 of the 2019 Australian Open. NaFoto/Action Plus via Getty Images

World No. 1 Simona Halep asked plenty of questions ahead of her fourth-round match against Williams, but the seven-time Australian Open champion had too many answers.

Williams won an entertaining match in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals where she will meet 2016 US Open runner-up Pliskova, who beat Serena in the semifinals at that event.

Pliskova, the only player in the women's draw who has reached the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park every year since 2017, looked dominant in her last match, against Garbine Muguruza.

These two have played each other three times with Williams leading the series 2-1.

If Serena does get by Pliskova, there is a good chance she'll set up a date with Osaka, which would be the first time they have met since the controversial 2018 US Open final.

But Osaka faces an in-form Elina Svitolina, who made in to this stage thanks to a pair of three-set wins in the past two rounds, including the last against Madison Keys.

Nishikori going up against the No. 1 player

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after a point against Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2019 Australian Open. Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

No player has played more points en route the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open than Nishikori with 1,154.

The eighth seed has already played 18 sets of tennis through the first four rounds, spanning an incredible 13 hours and 47 minutes of court time. His last match alone, against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, was the longest of the tournament, lasting 5 hours, 5 minutes.

Nishikori now has the daunting task of backing up against No. 1 seed Djokovic, a six-time champion in Australia.

Djokovic and Nishikori have previously met five times in Grand Slams with the world No. 1 winning on four occasions. In fact, Nishikori has not beaten Djokovic in almost 4½ years.

Advantage, Djokovic.

Can Pouille halt the Raonic express?

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after making it to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open. PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

Aside from maybe Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, No. 16 Raonic has been the most impressive player on the men's side of the draw.

The big-serving Canadian took out Nick Kyrgios in the opening round and has wins against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and world No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Raonic will be looking to reach the Grand Slam semifinals for the fourth time in his career when he plays Frenchman Pouille on Wednesday.

Raonic has clocked 107 aces, tied with American Reilly Opelka for the most at this event. Raonic is winning 84 percent of his first serves, the best of anyone remaining in the tournament.

Pouille had never won a match at Melbourne Park before 2019, but is making an impressive charge under the guidance of coach Amelie Mauresmo. The 28th seed is playing in his third Grand Slam quarterfinal.