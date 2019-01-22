Breaking silence: Do tennis coaches benefit from talking to the media?

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Midway through last year's French Open, Patrick Mouratoglou made a decision to not be so open with the media between Grand Slam matches.

Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' coach since 2012, said she didn't ask him to stop, but ...

"I thought she needed me to shut up," he told ESPN.com last year. Of course, those comments came, ironically, at the US Open, a few days before the controversial final. Mouratoglou has always been one of the most approachable coaches on the circuit, happy to chat after each of her matches. While he clearly enjoys a good discussion, it was a sign of his relationship with Williams that she had never asked him to put a lid on it, trusting Mouratoglou not to give away any secrets.

Here at the Australian Open, though, Mouratoglou has again gone public, making himself available to the media. Although the fallout from the US Open final is a topic he brushes aside, unwilling to go into detail.

Mouratoglou, who has his own Academy in France, can, of course, use the exposure to boost his own brand, but many feel it benefits the player if the coaches are more visible to the public eye. "[Tennis] is a game," Mouratoglou said. "And as a coach, you have to also play a game. It's a chance to take some pressure off a player or put some pressure on an opponent.

"It's also great for the fans, to hear something they would not normally hear, maybe to understand things differently, or get a different perspective and it's great for the show. I always said I'm not going to talk to the press just when you win, but also when you lose, and I have always done that. I see it as my duty. I think I can be a help."

At this year's Australian Open, a WTA initiative has allowed the media the chance to speak to the coaches of many of the women's quarterfinalists, including Mouratoglou and Sascha Bajin, who is working with US Open champion Naomi Osaka. Designed to boost the profile of coaches, it has allowed more people to get an insight into their role.

When Toni Nadal was coaching Rafael Nadal, he could always be found in the players' lounge immediately after matches, answering questions in Spanish, French and English, and sometimes even Italian. Carlos Moya, a former world No. 1 and current coach of Nadal, has followed his example. Magnus Norman, who coaches Stan Wawrinka, is another who is happy to speak, while Severin Luthi, part of Roger Federer's team for many years, is affable and willing to chat.