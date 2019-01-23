        <
          Naomi Osaka wins in straight sets for first Aussie semifinal berth

          9:50 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Naomi Osaka reached the Australian Open semifinals for the first time by stretching her Grand Slam winning streak to 12 matches.

          The 21-year-old from Japan moved closer to a second consecutive major championship by parlaying her aggressive and powerful style into a 31-11 edge in winners that helped her put together a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Elina Svitolina on Wednesday at Melbourne Park.

          "I tried to be consistent,'' the No. 4-seeded Osaka said, "or as consistent as I can.''

          She never had been past the fourth round at the Australian Open.

          Osaka's semifinal opponent will be 23-time major champion Serena Williams or No. 7 seed Karolina Pliskova.

          Osaka beat Williams for the championship at the US Open in September in a match filled with all sorts of drama involving the American star and the chair umpire.

          On Wednesday, Svitolina had her neck and shoulders massaged by a trainer during a medical timeout while trailing 3-0 in the second set.

          The No. 6 seed from Ukraine said afterward that she had been troubled by pain in that area since the start of the tournament.

          "Unfortunately, I couldn't produce 100 percent the game that I wanted,'' Svitolina said. "But in the end, she was just playing better today.''

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

