Day 12 Australian Open preview: Can Pouille pull off a major upset against Djokovic?

MELBOURNE, Australia -- There's just one singles match at Melbourne Park on Day 12, with Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille meeting in the second men's semifinal (Friday, 7 p.m. local time; 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN).

On paper, this clash looks rather lopsided with world No. 1 Djokovic coasting into the final four, while Pouille finds himself in unfamiliar Grand Slam territory.

Still, does Pouille have a chance at all? Let's break it down:

Key storylines

It wasn't as if Djokovic needed any favors, but ...

Novak Djokovic serves against Kei Nishikori during their quarterfinal match at the 2019 Australian Open. PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

As a 14-time Grand Slam champion and six-time winner at Melbourne Park, Djokovic doesn't need any help when it comes to having success in Australia.

However, that's exactly what he got Wednesday when quarterfinal opponent Kei Nishikori, who had already played three five-set matches in the tournament, retired with a leg injury after just 52 minutes.

It meant Djokovic received his 11th win a major via retirement -- the most by any player in history -- to fill the last semifinal spot.

Djokovic has spent 10 hours and 36 minutes on court this fortnight, 4 hours and 31 minutes less than his semifinal opponent. Djokovic is fresh, firing and has a huge advantage.

Oh, and how about this? On the six occasions he has reached the Aussie semis, he's gone on to hoist the trophy.

But don't count out Pouille just yet

From Frances Tiafoe to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Danielle Collins to Ash Barty, the 2019 Australian Open has had plenty of fresh faces making deep runs, but perhaps none more than Pouille.

Before the tournament began, Pouille had never won a match here. The Frenchman was 0-5 in Australian Open play. He is now 5-5 and one win away from one of the most unlikely finals berths we've seen in some time.

Pouille, 24, has been ultra impressive en route to this stage, earning hard -ought wins over Australian wild card Alexei Popyrin and Croatian 11th seed Borna Coric before upsetting former world No. 3 Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic will be a sterner test, of course. Pouille must continue to serve well and play the aggressive style of tennis that has held him in good stead this past fortnight. If he can, he might just frustrate Djokovic.

Who wins the match?