        <
        >

          Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win doubles title in Melbourne

          2:47 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- The unseeded pairing of Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai won their first Grand Slam doubles title together, beating defending champions and No. 2-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

          Australia's Stosur now owns three major doubles championships, adding this to wins with Lisa Raymond at the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open. She also won the 2011 US Open singles trophy.

          The victory Friday was the 10th in a row for Stosur and China's Zhang. Their most recent loss was against Babos and Mladenovic at last year's US Open.

          Stosur is the first Australian to win the women's doubles title at the country's Grand Slam tournament since Alicia Molik teamed with Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in 2005.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices