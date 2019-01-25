Patrick McEnroe's keys to the Naomi Osaka-Petra Kvitova Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Make no mistake about it: This Australian Open final pits the two best players in the world against each other. Sorry, Serena, Simona and Angie.

The winner between Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova on Saturday (3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN) will become the No. 1 player -- and a deserved one. (The other will be No. 2.) Normally in the past few years, we put an imaginary asterisk next to the top-ranked women in tennis. The reason? Serena Williams, of course.

But not this time. While Serena has been so close, she still has not captured a 24th Grand Slam title (which would tie the all-time record), since coming back from maternity leave. Meanwhile, Kvitova and Osaka have taken their power games to another level. Let's look at the keys in this matchup:

First-strike tennis

Certainly Osaka and Kvitova possess remarkable power off both wings. They both can hit winners from virtually anywhere on the court. Kvitova might be the purest ball-striker in the game. When she is timing the ball well, she puts her opponents on the defensive immediately.

Osaka, who also possesses great timing, plays a game with slightly more spin. And while she can hit outright winners as well, the reigning US Open winner has a bit more ability to alter the tempo of the rallies because of her incredible technique and racket speed. What does this mean? Osaka can reel her game in if she is committing too many errors.

Advantage: Kvitova

Movement

In some respects, Osaka has a significant advantage in this department. She is cat-like with her movement. She can stalk the baseline, take the ball early and has the ability to run down balls, despite the fact she's often so close to the baseline. This can take time away from the opposition and intimidate Osaka's opponents into making errors.

Kvitova, though, is in the best physical condition of her life, and her movement on the court is the best it's ever been. Her ability to move forward to the net is an advantage for the Czech. While I don't think a large number of points will be decided at the net in this match, mostly because both women have incredible ability to put mid-court balls away, I do think that there could be some moments in which Kvitova could use her superior volleying skills to decide crucial moments.

Advantage: Osaka

Serving

Petra Kvitova is looking for her third Grand Slam title since 2014. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

While Osaka has a very good serve, Kvitova's is bigger and better. Petra has more variety on her serve and, most importantly, she has a far better second serve. Because the first strike is going to be so important in this match up, Kvitova must impose herself on serve to capture her third major trophy, and first since Wimbledon in 2014.

The weakest shot Kvitova is likely to see is Osaka's second serve. Kvitova must step up and be aggressive off these opportunities, while ensuring she doesn't play too much defense in this matchup.

Advantage: Kvitova

Pressure

There will be crucial moments in this final. Both Kvitova and Osaka are clutch performers in the bigger matches and moments. Kvitova has won eight straight finals, her latest coming at the Sydney International right before the start of this tournament. Osaka meanwhile showed great poise amid a controversial US Open final last fall.

Not only is the Australian Open title up for grabs, but so is the well-earned ranking of No. 1 in the world. In other words, there's a lot riding on this match. The winner will be the best women's player on the planet, and not even Serena fans can argue otherwise -- not yet anyway.

Advantage: Even

Prediction

Kvitova in a three-set classic ... and a match tiebreaker in final set, no less. Enjoy!