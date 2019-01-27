MELBOURNE, Australia -- Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have completed a career Grand Slam in men's doubles by winning the Australian Open.

The French pair beat Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia 6-4, 7-6 (1) in Sunday's final.

Editor's Picks Osaka outlasts Kvitova to win 2nd straight Slam Naomi Osaka took advantage of her second chance to defeat Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday, win the Australian Open and become a back-to-back Grand Slam champion.

Ram-Krejcikova win mixed doubles in 1st pairing First-time partners Rajeev Ram and Barbora Krejcikova beat Australian wild-cards John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma 7-6 (3), 6-1 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title Saturday. 1 Related

Herbert and Mahut now own four major doubles titles.

They won the U.S. Open in 2015, Wimbledon in 2016 and the French Open in 2018.

They are the eighth men's doubles team in tennis history to win each Grand Slam tournament at least once.

Herbert and Mahut saved all four break points they faced Sunday, all while Herbert served in the fourth game of the second set.

The match's only break came when Kontinen served at 4-all in the first set.