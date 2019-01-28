        <
          Vera Zvonareva advances in straight sets in St. Petersburg

          10:33 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-4 Monday.

          The 34-year-old Zvonareva returned to the top 100 in the rankings this month after a six-year absence.

          Zvonareva will next play either Julia Goerges of Germany or Maria Sakkari of Greece in the second round.

          Also, Alison van Uytvanck defeated Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-4, setting up a second-round match against fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

